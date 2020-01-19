Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. 235,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,972. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 266.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

