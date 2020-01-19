Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $19.20. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 2,671,466 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPY. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

