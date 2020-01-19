BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. BRP has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,370,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

