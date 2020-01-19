BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. BRT Apartments posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 71,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $285.94 million, a PE ratio of 104.95 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

