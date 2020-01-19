Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 80,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

