Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.86 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $810.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

