BTIG Research Raises II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $36.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

II-VI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,715. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in II-VI by 26,780.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in II-VI by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in II-VI by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 120,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in II-VI by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

