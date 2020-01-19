Bulwark (BWK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $231.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $306,390.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

