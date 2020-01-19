C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $100.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.09.

CHRW stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. 2,770,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,285. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,630,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,170,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,459,000 after buying an additional 1,182,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 539,471 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after buying an additional 501,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

