Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.73. 1,772,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,659,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,736 shares of company stock worth $22,490,816. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 137.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

