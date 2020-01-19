Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC set a $13.00 price target on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 1,884,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,902. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

