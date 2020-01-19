Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.

ATQT stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.42. Attraqt Group has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.21.

About Attraqt Group

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

