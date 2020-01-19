Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 272.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 99.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 388.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

CNI opened at $96.10 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

