Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom stock opened at €52.60 ($61.16) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €28.86 ($33.56) and a 1-year high of €56.60 ($65.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.75.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.