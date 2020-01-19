Cashaa (CAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Cashaa has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $1,229.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.03017232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00197435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.