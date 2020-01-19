CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $5,461.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.29 or 0.05684216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034399 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128328 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001189 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,450,925 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.