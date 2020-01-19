Catex Token Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $291,536.00 and $3,099.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.59 or 0.05780261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128354 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.