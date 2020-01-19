Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

CG stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.46. 496,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,303. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$512.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

