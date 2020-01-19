Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 133,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 48,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

BURG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 115.43% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chanticleer Holdings will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG)

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

