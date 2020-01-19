Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after buying an additional 197,377 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $18.07 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $847.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

CLDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

