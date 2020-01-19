Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Receives $23.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several brokerages have commented on CC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 2,803,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Chemours has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

