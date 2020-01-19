Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.0069

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $25.90 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

