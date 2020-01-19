Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $975.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen from $970.00 to $975.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $878.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $509.63 and a 1-year high of $879.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $837.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $804.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after buying an additional 470,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,238,000 after buying an additional 33,209 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

