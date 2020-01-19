Citigroup Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $245.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.41.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $241.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.87 and its 200 day moving average is $203.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

