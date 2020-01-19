Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

