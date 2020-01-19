Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NET. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.96.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 542,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,419,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

