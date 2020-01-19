Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Shares of Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.61. Cluff Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 3,435,237 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.51. The company has a market cap of $22.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Cluff Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

