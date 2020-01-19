CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $65.65 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,951,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after purchasing an additional 664,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,931,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,254,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

