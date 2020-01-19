Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $634,950,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after buying an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $240,454,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $230,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $159,971,000. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

