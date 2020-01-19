Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

CXP stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 56.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

