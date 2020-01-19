Cosmos Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $875.41 million and approximately $185.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00052990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

