Counos Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $127,265.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $70.05 million and approximately $127,265.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $4.72 or 0.00054302 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io . The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.