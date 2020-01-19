Covesting Price Hits $0.0670 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

