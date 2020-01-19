Creditbit (CRB) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Creditbit has a market cap of $10,324.00 and $2.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

