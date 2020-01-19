Critical Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Share Price

News stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news sentiment score of -2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BDIC stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

