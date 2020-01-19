CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $18,825.00 and $9.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007486 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001425 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

