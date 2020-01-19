CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Receives $139.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

CCI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,619. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. City Holding Co. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

