CrypticCoin (CRYP) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $401,688.00 and $4,068.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00573922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00120548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128839 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

