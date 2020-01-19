Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,222.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $326,942.00 and $6,222.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 64% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 452.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,506,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,342,189 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

