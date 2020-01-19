Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Receives $42.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ctrip.Com International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

