Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 94,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Curis by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Curis by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

