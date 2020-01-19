CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) Trading 1% Higher

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.35), 78,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 210,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.62.

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

