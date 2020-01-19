DAO.Casino Price Tops $0.0257 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $4.30 million and $51,739.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001763 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,034.64 or 0.92692763 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

