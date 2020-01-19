Dash (DASH) Price Hits $100.14

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $100.14 or 0.01157883 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, COSS, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $928.90 million and $1.11 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000715 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,276,095 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Altcoin Trader, CoinEx, Bisq, Coinbe, Braziliex, Coinsuper, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Poloniex, C2CX, Tux Exchange, Coinrail, TradeOgre, BiteBTC, ABCC, WEX, Negocie Coins, Bittrex, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, Stocks.Exchange, Coinroom, Livecoin, Kraken, Trade By Trade, B2BX, Koineks, Huobi, HBUS, Ovis, C-Patex, Bitfinex, COSS, Bitinka, Indodax, Binance, Coindeal, BitFlip, CEX.IO, HitBTC, Kuna, Gate.io, ACX, BitBay, Liquid, Tidex, YoBit, SouthXchange, LBank, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Coinhub, BX Thailand, Liqui, Bit-Z, Graviex, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Crex24, Bitbns, WazirX, xBTCe, Upbit, Mercatox, Exrates, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Coinsquare, CoinExchange, LocalTrade, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, Exmo and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.