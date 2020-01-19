DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,891.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,021.67 ($105.52).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,518 ($85.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,505.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,806.49. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

