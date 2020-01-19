DECENT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,516.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ChaoEX, LBank and HitBTC. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $922,107.00 and approximately $1,516.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007486 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Upbit, HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

