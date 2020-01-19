Defiance Next Gen Food & Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DIET) Trading Down 0.4%

Defiance Next Gen Food & Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DIET) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82.

