Denarius (D) Price Hits $0.0946

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Denarius has a market cap of $664,551.00 and approximately $600.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. In the last week, Denarius has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,021,752 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

