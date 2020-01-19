Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. Barclays lowered Descartes Systems Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,846. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 79,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after buying an additional 63,153 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

