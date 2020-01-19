Desire (DSR) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Desire has a market cap of $12,472.00 and $6,297.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Desire has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,673.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01906143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.03815799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00656535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00742345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00096031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010322 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027210 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00577470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

